Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 37.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,580 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of GDDY opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

