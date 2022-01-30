Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.20.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.