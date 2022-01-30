Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STXB. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $476.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $31.75.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

