Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ExlService by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ExlService by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth $46,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.39 and a 52-week high of $146.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.