Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 47,966 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after acquiring an additional 153,346 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $34.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

