Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Given New GBX 121 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 106 ($1.43) to GBX 121 ($1.63) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

LON APH opened at GBX 107 ($1.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. Alliance Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 81.50 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 123 ($1.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £575.71 million and a PE ratio of 32.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.71.

In other news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 269,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.38), for a total value of £274,805.34 ($370,757.34).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

