Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

ALKS opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth $4,518,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,461 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 410,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 20.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 653,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 112,739 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

