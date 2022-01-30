Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARE stock opened at $189.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

