Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.45.

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AA stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,956 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,257.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alcoa by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 161,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

