Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.79 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $797.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. 2,280,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

