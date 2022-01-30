Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

TSE:AGI opened at C$8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.55. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -153.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

