Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Short Interest Up 181.5% in January

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the December 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

AKRTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Danske upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aker Solutions ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.