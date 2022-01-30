Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Akbank T.A.S. from 11.50 to 12.70 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKBTY opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

