Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $768,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.4% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 28,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

APD opened at $277.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

