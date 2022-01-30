Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

About Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)

Air New Zealand Ltd. engages in the transportation of passengers and cargo on an integrated network of scheduled airline services. It also provides engineering and maintenance services. The company was founded on April 26, 1940 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

