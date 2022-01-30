Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AC. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Air Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.99.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$22.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.46) by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post -1.0308925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total value of C$304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

