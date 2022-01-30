Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGYS. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

