agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.67

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 2420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $153,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 597.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 323,895 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

