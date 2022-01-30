AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will announce $14.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $37.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 million to $38.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $102.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFCG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,388 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth approximately $8,570,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

