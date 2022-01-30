Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Clean Harbors by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average of $101.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.