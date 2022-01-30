Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $149.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

