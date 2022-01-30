Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,887 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after acquiring an additional 339,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

About Wendy's

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

