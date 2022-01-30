Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 30.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Medifast by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 74.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Medifast by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast stock opened at $191.75 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.48 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

