Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 23.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $3,079,538. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.06. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

