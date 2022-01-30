Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after buying an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.04.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

