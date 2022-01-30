Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $357.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.25. 856,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,915. Abiomed has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

