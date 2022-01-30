Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $125.35 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.46. The firm has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

