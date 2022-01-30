89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Major Shareholder Sells $412,364.40 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $412,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

