850,000 Shares in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Bought by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Avalo Therapeutics accounts for 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Avalo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 999,154 shares of company stock worth $974,993. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 272.08% and a negative net margin of 1,211.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

