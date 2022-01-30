$7.40 Million in Sales Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) will report sales of $7.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year sales of $23.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $47.66 million to $51.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter.

NVTS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NVTS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. 1,151,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

