$658.23 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post sales of $658.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $627.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $688.60 million. Cimpress posted sales of $578.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cimpress by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.
CMPR stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 90,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,591. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14.
About Cimpress
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
