$658.23 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post sales of $658.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $627.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $688.60 million. Cimpress posted sales of $578.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cimpress by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

CMPR stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 90,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,591. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

