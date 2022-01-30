6,109 Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after acquiring an additional 309,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,490,000 after acquiring an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $28.88 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSPD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

