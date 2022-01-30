6,004 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $211,046,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,166,000 after buying an additional 1,222,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $102,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.48. The company has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

