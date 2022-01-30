5,147 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.29. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $121.29 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

