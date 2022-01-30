$51.39 Million in Sales Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to post sales of $51.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.00 million and the highest is $52.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year sales of $190.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $253.25 million, with estimates ranging from $247.00 million to $258.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $4.50 on Friday. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

