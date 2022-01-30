4,976 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. FMR LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 343,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 74,858 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of TPX opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

