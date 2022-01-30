4,648 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.