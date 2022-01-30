4,512 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

