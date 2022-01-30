3,902 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,790,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,876,000 after purchasing an additional 78,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $71.70 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

