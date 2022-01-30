$363.24 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce $363.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.52 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $382.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $67.94.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $619,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

