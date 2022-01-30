$344.16 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $344.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.12 million to $351.40 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $332.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,144,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,914. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after buying an additional 1,295,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

