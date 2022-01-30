3,433 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 11.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 11.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDS opened at $251.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.22. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.77%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

