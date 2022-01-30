33,697 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.6% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $232.55 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.