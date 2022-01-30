$32.77 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce $32.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.20 million and the highest is $33.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $23.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $131.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $132.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $139.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 27,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $591.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

