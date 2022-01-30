$319.38 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce sales of $319.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.58 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $126.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $881.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.68. 399,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,440. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.