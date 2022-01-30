$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the lowest is $2.92 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $12.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.74.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVNA traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.93. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $130.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

