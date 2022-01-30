$3.27 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.33. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 69.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $9.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.91. 1,347,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.37. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

