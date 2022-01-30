$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

CYH stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

