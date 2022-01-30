$3.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post earnings per share of $3.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $10.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.65.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $159.80 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 38,019 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,053,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

