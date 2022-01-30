$275.43 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post sales of $275.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.20 million to $277.10 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $266.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 924,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,597. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.